How Trump marked the 250th anniversary of independence
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch, about President Trump's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch, about President Trump's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Copyright 2026 NPR