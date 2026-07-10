Waymo called the cops on teen riders, raising privacy concerns

Police in San Mateo, Calif., posted Monday on social media that they had apprehended a pair of teenagers from a Waymo driverless robotaxi after the company alerted authorities to suspected criminal activity. It's the latest incident involving video surveillance of passengers and others by autonomous vehicles — raising questions about the limits of privacy in such vehicles.

The Facebook post by the San Mateo County Police said: "Parents do you know where your teens are? @waymo does!"

The 15-year-olds were allegedly drinking alcohol and shooting toy guns from the car, according to the police. They said Waymo's systems detected behavior that then triggered a safety response, after which the company disabled the vehicle and contacted police.

Waymo's cars, equipped with an array of cameras, microphones and other sensors to monitor passengers and other nearby vehicles, are becoming more common in cities across the United States. Experts say the detention of the two teens in San Mateo highlights a potential — but not inevitable — trade-off between privacy and convenience. It also questions the extent to which companies similar to Waymo are required to hand over private data, including audio and video of passengers, in situations where a crime is suspected.

NPR reached out to Waymo, which is owned by Alphabet, the parent company of Google, for comment on the details of the San Mateo incident and how the company responded, but did not hear back. But on its website, the company says that as many as 29 cameras in its autonomous cars provide an all-around view and "are designed with high dynamic range and thermal stability, to see in both daylight and low-light conditions, and tackle more complex environments."

"There already exist laws that govern duty to report or even duty to protect" for carriers such as Waymo, according to Alessandro Acquisti, a professor of information technology at the MIT Sloan School of Management. "The privacy problems arise when and if driverless carrier companies used such laws or ethical obligations as a pretext for blanket, indiscriminate accumulation of identifiable data for unspecified future purposes."

That includes not just monitoring people inside the cars, but outside too. Take, for example, a hit-and-run investigation last year in Los Angeles. Media reported that the police inquiry was aided by video captured by a Waymo taxi that had a clear view of the crime. Critics suggested at the time that authorities were using the company's vehicles as a mobile surveillance platform. And during 2025 protests in Los Angeles against Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns, demonstrators vandalized Waymos, apparently angry that video recorded by the vehicles could be used by police, although there is no evidence that happened.

In a transparency report, Google says it received nearly 290,000 requests from governments worldwide in the first six months of 2025 for disclosure of user information across all its platforms, including Waymo. The company says that in more than 80% of the requests in those six months, some information was disclosed. "Google carefully reviews each request to make sure it satisfies applicable laws. If a request asks for too much information, we try to narrow it, and in some cases we object to producing any information at all," the company says.

In an email to NPR, San Mateo Police Department spokesperson Jeanine Luna said that detaining the teens in the Waymo on Monday was "wholly appropriate" under the circumstances. "We received the call of a 'firearm' being shot from a moving vehicle," she said. "Furthermore, the occupants were described as being possibly 'intoxicated.'" she said.

"Being that the vehicle was disabled (the occupants had every right to exit the vehicle before police arrival, but they did not), a high-risk traffic stop was conducted to ensure the safety of all involved," Luna added. "They were not arrested and were released to their parents, however, potential charges are still pending dependent on what the video from inside the vehicle shows."

Autonomous taxis represent an ethical gray area

Robotaxis began to roll out across the U.S. in December 2018, when Waymo launched in Phoenix. These services have been used for less than a decade — so the norms surrounding them aren't settled, experts agree.

The Facebook post may make Waymo passengers wonder what triggers a police intervention, says Irina Raicu, director of the Internet Ethics program at Santa Clara University. She has used Waymo's driverless taxis and says ethically, the privacy issues surrounding them sit in a gray area. "There's something about being in a car without another person that makes you think it's private."

"With all these recording devices, we don't see them, [and] they're not these obvious things being stuck in our faces," Raicu adds.

That brings up a key issue: informed consent, Acquisti says.

"It is not clear the extent to which passengers ... are reminded that when they step into the car, that they are being monitored, and most likely they are not told in its entirety how the data will be used," he says.

Bruce Schneier, a cybersecurity and privacy expert and professor at the Munk School at the University of Toronto, believes that Waymo does have a compelling interest in protecting its vehicles. He compares monitoring a robotaxi via cameras to a human taxi driver keeping an eye on passengers in the rearview mirror.

"Maybe the driverless car comes back ... and it has all of its cushions slashed, and it's like, 'Who the hell did that? Let's go and look at the tape,'" Schneier suggests. "You can't have sex in the back of a taxi, right? Someone would say, 'Stop it.'"

He concludes that some supervision makes sense. In an Uber rideshare, he notes, "most of the time there's a camera recording the back seat." (Uber says on its website that it allows drivers to install such cameras for the purpose of "fulfilling transportation services.")

Waymo robotaxis, while a fairly common sight in the San Francisco Bay Area, are still a novelty in much of the country. And many people are hesitant to ride in one, according to a Pew Research Center poll published this month. The survey found that only 5% of Americans had ever ridden in a driverless car. Meanwhile, 71% of those polled said they would feel uncomfortable in one, with only 7% saying they would be "extremely or very comfortable" riding in one.

For that reason, experts who spoke with NPR said they were optimistic that it's not too late to shift gears on privacy norms and policies surrounding these vehicles.

Acquisti doesn't see why privacy measures can't be built into driverless vehicles.

"I would immediately challenge the notion that people have to be monitored," he says, noting that privacy-preserving technologies exist and can be installed.

"Driverless cars are coming, but they don't have to come in this particular incarnation," Raicu says. "They're still being designed and redesigned. It's early days."

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