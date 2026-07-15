Morning news brief
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to appear for confirmation hearing, U.S. restarts blockade against Iran amid standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, ICE suspends traffic stops after deadly shootings.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to appear for confirmation hearing, U.S. restarts blockade against Iran amid standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, ICE suspends traffic stops after deadly shootings.
Copyright 2026 NPR