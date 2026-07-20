Morning news brief

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The U.S. carries out a wave of strikes against Iran, as fighting between the two escalates, Congress faces long to-do list as August recess approaches, Andy Burnham becomes U.K.'s 7th prime minister.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The U.S. carries out a wave of strikes against Iran, as fighting between the two escalates, Congress faces long to-do list as August recess approaches, Andy Burnham becomes U.K.'s 7th prime minister.
Copyright 2026 NPR