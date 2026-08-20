U.S. debt tops $40 trillion
The federal debt is growing even faster than expected. Just paying interest on the $40 trillion balance is now the government's second-largest expense, outpacing everything but Social Security.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The federal debt is growing even faster than expected. Just paying interest on the $40 trillion balance is now the government's second-largest expense, outpacing everything but Social Security.
Copyright 2026 NPR