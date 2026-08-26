D.C. attorney general on $17-billion settlement with Meta

A bipartisan coalition of states and the District of Columbia are celebrating a $17-billion settlement with Meta. While the payout is much smaller than the potential $1.4 trillion Meta could have been found liable for, the attorneys general got another prize. Meta agreed to change Instagram and Facebook to make the apps safer for minors and is calling on other social media companies to do the same.

Host Robin Young gets the latest from Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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