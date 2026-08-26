Drag performer remembers Dolly Parton
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason CoZmo, who has impersonated Dolly Parton for two decades, about what Parton meant to him.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason CoZmo, who has impersonated Dolly Parton for two decades, about what Parton meant to him.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR