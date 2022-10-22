'Wait Wait' for Oct. 22, 2022: Shipping Out to Boston!

Recorded at The Wang Theater in Boston; with Not My Job guest Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and panelists Josh Gondelman, Amy Dickinson and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Liz Vs. The Lettuce; Great News for Ears; The Yolks on You!

Panel Questions

False Alarm at the Amusement Park

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about an innovation on a classic toy, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi answers our questions about the Apple Genius Bar

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi is one of America's most celebrated thinkers. After rising to prominence with the release of How To Be An Antiracist, he's since gone on to win a National Book Award, was featured in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People, and was named a MacArthur Genius. He may be a certified genius, but what does he know about Apple's Genius Bar?

Panel Questions

Politics Gets Too Personal; A Good Reminder to Take Out Your Contacts; A Discovery in the Denim Mines

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Glories of Greyhound; Even Jurors Need Love; The Dating Smell Test

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after James Corden, who will be the next celebrity to be banned from a restaurant.

