The oldest leftovers ever discovered belonged to Neanderthals

How's this for some leftovers on the day after Thanksgiving? The remnants of what may be the world's oldest cooked meal from 70,000 years ago came from a cave in northern Iraq. The findings challenge the assumptions that those distant cousins of humans, Neanderthals, consumed only berries and raw meat. Scientists even attempted to recreate the recipe for a nutty cross between pancake and flatbread. They told the Guardian, it's really very palatable.

