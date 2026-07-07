Andrea Miller is the administrative manager for the Gulf States Newsroom.

She is an alum of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she received her BA in Mass Communications with a focus in journalism.

Andrea started her nonprofit career as an AmeriCorps member with the YWCA of Central Alabama's AmeriCorps State Program serving with ACE Alabama. After her service, Andrea was hired by ACE, a Birmingham-based Social-Emotional Learning nonprofit, as the Programs Director, and then eventually became the Executive Director. She serves on the WBHM Junior Board, has served multiple years on Birmingham's Tragic City Rollers board, and is currently a graduate student in the UAB MPA program.