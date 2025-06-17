Michael McEwen covers the environment for WWNO/WRKF's Coastal Desk.

Michael previously worked as a reporter and photographer for Mississippi Public Radio, covering state politics, police investigations, the criminal legal system, prisons, voting rights, natural disasters, environmental justice disputes and the causes and impacts of poverty in the country’s poorest state.

As a freelancer at South Florida’s NPR station, WLRN, he covered topics ranging from Everglades restoration, youth gun violence, Latin American politics and the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in coastal Lee County.

Michael has also researched indigenous land rights disputes in Nicaragua and the country’s post-revolution history. In 2025 he was recognized with two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for his continuing national coverage of the Rankin County "Goon Squad" and feature reporting from coastal Mississippi’s oyster fleet.

Michael was raised between coastal Southwest Florida and the Everglades and is beyond excited to call the Gulf home again.

Michael can be reached at michael@wrkf.org.