Phillip Powell (Arkansas Times)

The World Wildlife Fund sees farms in the mid-Mississippi delta as ripe with opportunity to become a new mecca for commercial-scale American produce. California currently grows nearly three-quarters of the nation’s fruits and nuts and more than a third of its vegetables. But as climate change compounds the threats of water scarcity, extreme weather and wildfires on California’s resources, a new WWF report argues that farms in West Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas could profit from embracing the complexity of specialty crop production.