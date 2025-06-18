Sage Smiley

© 2025 WWNO
  • Mavis Alexie-Felix and Stephan Dock play on the boardwalks that run through the village. Permafrost heaves cause the boardwalk to become uneven and difficult to maintain. July 24, 2024 in Nunapitchuk, Alaska.
    Coastal Desk
    Between Land and Water: Tribal Relocation and Resistance
    Eva Tesfaye
    Climate change is altering the land we live on, and Indigenous communities are on the frontline. In this episode, we bring you to Alaska, where rapid permafrost thaw is threatening the Native village of Nunapitchuk. Then, we head to Louisiana, where the Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe is watching their land disappear underwater due to sea level rise. These threats are forcing these tribes to make the difficult decision: to stay and adapt, or to leave their ancestral home.