Tanya Ott is the news editor for the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration among public radio stations in Alabama (WBHM), Louisiana (WWNO and WRKF) and Mississippi (MPB-Mississippi Public Broadcasting) and NPR.

She is an award-winning reporter, anchor, editor and news manager who’s worked for public radio stations in Florida, Colorado, Alabama and Georgia. Her stories have aired on NPR, Marketplace, The Pulse, BBC, Deutsche Welle, National Native News, Voice of America and elsewhere.

Tanya has trained hundreds of public media journalists and taught journalism at the University of Florida, the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Mercer University. She’s also made podcasts for The U.S. Civil Rights Trail, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Allrecipes and Deloitte.

When she’s not headphones deep, she enjoys cooking, hiking, and traveling.

