Bitter Jaguar
Hosted by Drew Hawkins

Bitter Jaguar: The Shooting of Denver Smith and Leonard Brown is a five-part series about the shooting of two Southern students during peaceful protest on campus in 1972.

Bitter Jaguar Episodes
  • Bitter Jaguar trailer
    Bitter Jaguar: The Shooting of Denver Smith and Leonard Brown is a five-part series about the shooting of two Southern students during peaceful protest on campus in 1972.
  • Part 1: Smith and Brown
    Denver Smith, a sophomore from New Roads, and Leonard Brown, a junior from Gilbert, were two young men with big dreams — until their lives were tragically cut short.
  • An estimated 1,000 Southern University students marched or drove to the Louisiana State Capitol on Oct. 24, 1972, to demand changes at the school.
    Part 2: Students United
    In the early 1970s, protests were happening everywhere, but protests on HBCUs were different. This episode explores the movement on Southern University’s campus in 1972.
  • Part 3: Hell Breaks Loose
    After weeks of campus disruptions and classroom boycotts, Southern University’s administration decided to take drastic action.
  • Part 4: BATWO
    The shooting on Southern’s campus made national headlines, prompting a federal civil rights investigation and Louisiana’s attorney general to open his own investigation.
  • Part 5: If We All Became Bitter
    Denver Smith and Doug Brown’s deaths have reverberated through the years. In this episode, we explore the legacy of the shooting — and the lessons these stories hold.