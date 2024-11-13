Bitter Jaguar
Bitter Jaguar: The Shooting of Denver Smith and Leonard Brown is a five-part series about the shooting of two Southern students during peaceful protest on campus in 1972.
Bitter Jaguar Episodes
Denver Smith, a sophomore from New Roads, and Leonard Brown, a junior from Gilbert, were two young men with big dreams — until their lives were tragically cut short.
In the early 1970s, protests were happening everywhere, but protests on HBCUs were different. This episode explores the movement on Southern University’s campus in 1972.
After weeks of campus disruptions and classroom boycotts, Southern University’s administration decided to take drastic action.
The shooting on Southern’s campus made national headlines, prompting a federal civil rights investigation and Louisiana’s attorney general to open his own investigation.
Denver Smith and Doug Brown’s deaths have reverberated through the years. In this episode, we explore the legacy of the shooting — and the lessons these stories hold.