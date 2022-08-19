When The Saints Were The "Aints," Another Team Brought Victory To The Dome

In 1984, the Saints had yet to have a winning season, and a second football team moved into the Superdome — the New Orleans Breakers. Joseph Canizaro was there, and at all Breakers games to follow. He’s a real estate developer who bought the USFL team and brought them to New Orleans. In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection’s first-person narrative series, NOLA Life Stories, Canizaro remembers the highs and lows of the original New Orleans Breakers.