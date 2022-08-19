© 2022 WWNO
NOLA Life Stories Cover
NOLA Life Stories

When The Saints Were The "Aints," Another Team Brought Victory To The Dome

Published August 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT
Edwin Edwards and Dave Dixon at the Superdome
The Historic New Orleans Collection
/
Governor-elect Edwin Edwards kicks a football held by Dave Dixon on the field of the Superdome.

In 1984, the Saints had yet to have a winning season, and a second football team moved into the Superdome — the New Orleans Breakers. Joseph Canizaro was there, and at all Breakers games to follow. He’s a real estate developer who bought the USFL team and brought them to New Orleans. In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection’s first-person narrative series, NOLA Life Stories, Canizaro remembers the highs and lows of the original New Orleans Breakers.

NOLA Life Stories
Sarah Holtz
Sarah Holtz covers local history. Her work has also aired on Houston Public Media, Northern California Public Media, KFAI, KTOO, KUNM, WCAI, WGBH, and WWOZ.
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
