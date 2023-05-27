© 2023 WWNO
NOLA Life Stories

Thanh Truong Shares His Migration Story

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published May 27, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT
Thanh Truong
The Historic New Orleans Collection
New Orleans newsman Thanh Truong

Born in South Vietnam after the fall of Saigon, Thanh Truong was just two years old when he and his family fled their war-torn homeland and emigrated to New York state. After receiving his master's degree in Journalism, Truong's career took him all over, including to New Orleans, where he worked as a news anchor and reporter at WWL-TV.

In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection's series, NOLA Life Stories, Truong reflects on his family's escape from Vietnam and his identity as a refugee.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
