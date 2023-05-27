Thanh Truong Shares His Migration Story

Born in South Vietnam after the fall of Saigon, Thanh Truong was just two years old when he and his family fled their war-torn homeland and emigrated to New York state. After receiving his master's degree in Journalism, Truong's career took him all over, including to New Orleans, where he worked as a news anchor and reporter at WWL-TV.

In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection's series, NOLA Life Stories, Truong reflects on his family's escape from Vietnam and his identity as a refugee.