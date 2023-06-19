© 2023 WWNO
NOLA Life Stories

Operation Babylift Adoptee Tells Her Story Through Film

Published June 19, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT
In her debut film Where I Stand, Saran Bynum tells the story of a Vietnamese adoptee searching for her biological parents. It's based loosely on her own life. Born overseas to a Vietnamese mother and Black U.S. Serviceman, Bynum was dropped off at the gates of an orphanage and airlifted out of Vietnam as part of Operation Babylift in 1975. She was adopted by a loving couple living in Gentilly. The Historic New Orleans Collection interviewed Bynum for their series, NOLA Life Stories.

