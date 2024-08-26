29 Years In Solitary: Robert King Of The Angola 3

Now through January, the Historic New Orleans Collection is hosting an exhibit called "Captive State: Louisiana and the Making of Mass Incarceration," which explores Louisiana's present-day distinction as the world's incarceration capital.

In this edition of NOLA Life Stories, we revisit the HNOC's 2019 interview with Robert King, one of the "Angola 3" inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary who spent 29 of his 31 years in solitary confinement. King also co-founded the Angola chapter of the Black Panther party. Since his release in 2001, he has continued to advocate for prison reform throughout the U.S. Speaking with Mark Cave, King reflected on his time at Angola.

This NOLA Life Stories interview was originally produced for WWNO by Sarah Holtz.