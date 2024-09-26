© 2024 WWNO
NOLA Life Stories

Documenting Vietnamese Life In New Orleans

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:55 PM CDT
Photojournalist Mark Sindler
The Historic New Orleans Collection
Photojournalist Mark Sindler

Photographer Mark Sindler is a native New Yorker who came to New Orleans to study anthropology and journalism at Tulane University. In 1978, he moved into the Versailles Arms apartments in New Orleans East, where he lived among a tight-knit enclave of Vietnamese refugees. Sindler spent the next seven years photographing the community for his Vietnamese Documentary Project. The Historic New Orleans Collection interviewed him about his experience for their series, NOLA Life Stories.

