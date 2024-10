Every year, Deutsches Haus welcomes thousands of New Orleanians to the banks of Bayou St. John for Oktoberfest. But the German cultural organization was not always so popular. In the 1960s, Gertrud Sigle was a recent German immigrant to New Orleans who found herself seeking gemütlichkeit at the non-profit's decidedly scrappier former home on Galvez Street. The Historic New Orleans Collection interviewed Sigle for their series, NOLA Life Stories.