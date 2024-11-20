© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

NOLA Life Stories

'They Won’t Die Alone': Lori Waselchuk On Documenting Hospice Behind Bars

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published November 20, 2024 at 12:30 PM CST
Documentary photographer Lori Waselchuk
The Historic New Orleans Collection
Documentary photographer Lori Waselchuk

The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola houses over six thousand men. 80 percent of them will die behind bars. An Angola hospice program trains volunteers from the prison population to care for their dying peers.

From 2007 to 2009, photographer Lori Waselchuk documented the work of these incarcerated caregivers for her series, "Grace Before Dying," which is currently on view in the Historic New Orleans Collection's Captive State exhibition. The HNOC interviewed Waselchuk about the project for their oral history series, NOLA Life Stories.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
See stories by Joe Shriner
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
See stories by Mark Cave