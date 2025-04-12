© 2025 WWNO
NOLA Life Stories

Bringing The French Quarter's Literary Legacy To Life

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published April 12, 2025 at 6:51 PM CDT
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr

The late Kenneth Holditch was a linchpin of the New Orleans literary scene for decades, helping establish the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival in 1986. Born and raised in Mississippi, Holditch visited the Crescent City as a teenager and swore he would live there one day. Early in his career as an English professor, he took a significant pay cut to come teach at the newly established University of New Orleans.

Speaking with the Historic New Orleans Collection in 2016, Holditch talked about creating his popular literary walking tour of the French Quarter, which he conducted for thirty years.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
