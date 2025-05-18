© 2025 WWNO
How Chris Owens Became Queen Of The Vieux Carré

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published May 18, 2025 at 6:34 PM CDT
Chris Owens
The Historic New Orleans Collection
Chris and Sol Owens, at right, dance at an unknown club in the 1950s.

Legendary Bourbon Street entertainer Chris Owens was a French Quarter fixture for over six decades. Born into a musical family in West Texas, she moved to New Orleans at the age of 20 to live with her eldest sister and pursue a career in nursing. But after meeting charismatic man about town Sol Owens, her professional path took a different turn. Speaking with the Historic New Orleans Collection in 2014, Chris Owens described her entry into the echelon of the city’s entertainment icons. She's the subject of this edition of NOLA Life Stories.

Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
