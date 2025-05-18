How Chris Owens Became Queen Of The Vieux Carré

Legendary Bourbon Street entertainer Chris Owens was a French Quarter fixture for over six decades. Born into a musical family in West Texas, she moved to New Orleans at the age of 20 to live with her eldest sister and pursue a career in nursing. But after meeting charismatic man about town Sol Owens, her professional path took a different turn. Speaking with the Historic New Orleans Collection in 2014, Chris Owens described her entry into the echelon of the city’s entertainment icons. She's the subject of this edition of NOLA Life Stories.