NOLA Life Stories

‘The Doors Of This Rectory Are Never Locked’: A Pastor’s Katrina Story

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published August 18, 2025 at 6:28 PM CDT
Mary Queen of Vietnam Church in New Orleans East is the epicenter of the local Vietnamese community.
The Historic New Orleans Collection
Father Vien Nguyen is the former pastor of Mary Queen of Vietnam, a Catholic church that serves a Vietnamese-American enclave in New Orleans East. He was only two years in his tenure when Hurricane Katrina and its levee failures drowned the area in 2005. In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection's oral history series, NOLA Life Stories, Nguyen describes his experience riding out the storm and its aftermath with his parishioners.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
