Denise Reed: From Cambridge To Cocodrie

Dr. Denise Reed is a world-renowned expert on coastal marsh sustainability. Her work has been instrumental in shaping the Louisiana Coastal Master Plan. But before her 40-year career in Louisiana began, the British-born scientist was a student finishing her Ph.D. at Cambridge University. In this edition of NOLA Life Stories, the Historic New Orleans Collection's oral history series, Reed describes her culture shock upon arriving in far-flung Cocodrie, Louisiana and shares a slice of life from those early days in her career.