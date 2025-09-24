© 2025 WWNO
Denise Reed: From Cambridge To Cocodrie

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published September 24, 2025 at 4:56 PM CDT
Dr. Denise Reed has spent much of her professional career in Louisiana.
Dr. Denise Reed has spent much of her professional career in Louisiana.

Dr. Denise Reed is a world-renowned expert on coastal marsh sustainability. Her work has been instrumental in shaping the Louisiana Coastal Master Plan. But before her 40-year career in Louisiana began, the British-born scientist was a student finishing her Ph.D. at Cambridge University. In this edition of NOLA Life Stories, the Historic New Orleans Collection's oral history series, Reed describes her culture shock upon arriving in far-flung Cocodrie, Louisiana and shares a slice of life from those early days in her career.

Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
