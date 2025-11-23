Steven Bingler On Transforming Jax Brewery

Jax Brewery, the castle-like building that sits between Jackson Square and the Mississippi River, made beer in New Orleans from 1890 to 1974. Eight years after it closed, a group of developers led by Darryl Berger spent millions to transform the property into a festival marketplace.

Steven Bingler was in his early 30s when a chance meeting with Berger led him to become principal architect of the renovation. Speaking with the Historic New Orleans Collection, Bingler reflects on his involvement with the Jax Brewery project for this edition of NOLA Life Stories.

