© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

NOLA Life Stories

Steven Bingler On Transforming Jax Brewery

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published November 23, 2025 at 11:28 PM CST
Architect and urban planner Steven Bingler
The Historic New Orleans Collection
Architect and urban planner Steven Bingler

Jax Brewery, the castle-like building that sits between Jackson Square and the Mississippi River, made beer in New Orleans from 1890 to 1974. Eight years after it closed, a group of developers led by Darryl Berger spent millions to transform the property into a festival marketplace.

Steven Bingler was in his early 30s when a chance meeting with Berger led him to become principal architect of the renovation. Speaking with the Historic New Orleans Collection, Bingler reflects on his involvement with the Jax Brewery project for this edition of NOLA Life Stories.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
See stories by Joe Shriner
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
See stories by Mark Cave