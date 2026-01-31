Darryl Berger: Revitalizing the Riverfront

For over five decades, real estate developer Darryl Berger has been involved in several high-profile projects in his native New Orleans. But he considers his work revitalizing the French Quarter riverfront to be his signature achievement. In the 1970s, the area was practically deserted – the former Jax Brewery was boarded up and there was no public access to the Mississippi River. In this edition of NOLA Life Stories, Berger reminisces about his role in the riverfront renaissance, and the fortunate turn of events that made it possible.