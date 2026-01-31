© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

NOLA Life Stories

Darryl Berger: Revitalizing the Riverfront

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published January 31, 2026 at 2:40 PM CST
The Historic New Orleans Collection
Darryl Berger

For over five decades, real estate developer Darryl Berger has been involved in several high-profile projects in his native New Orleans. But he considers his work revitalizing the French Quarter riverfront to be his signature achievement. In the 1970s, the area was practically deserted – the former Jax Brewery was boarded up and there was no public access to the Mississippi River. In this edition of NOLA Life Stories, Berger reminisces about his role in the riverfront renaissance, and the fortunate turn of events that made it possible.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
See stories by Joe Shriner
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
See stories by Mark Cave