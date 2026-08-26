The 19th Department - Stories From Honduran New Orleans: Maria Bonilla

The New Orleans metro area is home to the largest Honduran population in the United States. For their new series, The 19th Department: Stories from Honduran New Orleans, The Historic New Orleans Collection has been gathering oral histories that explore the deep connections between Honduras and the Crescent City.

First up in their series is Maria Bonilla, who was born in Honduras and has called New Orleans home for over 50 years. Raised by her Honduran grandmother and American step-grandfather, Bonilla first arrived here as a child and has built a successful life and career. She spoke with oral historian Mark Cave.

