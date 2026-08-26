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NOLA Life Stories

The 19th Department - Stories From Honduran New Orleans: Maria Bonilla

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:21 PM CDT
The Historic New Orleans Collection

The New Orleans metro area is home to the largest Honduran population in the United States. For their new series, The 19th Department: Stories from Honduran New Orleans, The Historic New Orleans Collection has been gathering oral histories that explore the deep connections between Honduras and the Crescent City.

First up in their series is Maria Bonilla, who was born in Honduras and has called New Orleans home for over 50 years. Raised by her Honduran grandmother and American step-grandfather, Bonilla first arrived here as a child and has built a successful life and career. She spoke with oral historian Mark Cave.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
See stories by Joe Shriner
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
See stories by Mark Cave