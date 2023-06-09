The Reading Life: Richard Ford (part one)

Susan Larson talks with Pulitzer Prize winning novelist, Richard Ford, about living in New Orleans and his new book, Be Mine.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Collage Art & Book Market takes place at Cafe Istanbul in the New Orleans Healing Center, and is a part of Kolaji Fest New Orleans on Saturday, June 10, 1-5 p.m. at the New Orleans Healing Center.

Three local poets – Gina Ferrara, Jonathan Kline and Scott Bailey – discuss poetry and their latest works, Saturday, June 10, at 2 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

End-of-life care advocate and TikTok star Nurse Hadley Vlahos discusses and signs “The In-Between: Unforgettable Encounters During Life’s Final Moments,” Sunday, June 11, at 4:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books. This is a ticketed event.

Louisiana State Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy reads from and signs “Black Creole Chronicles,” Saturday, June 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the Nora Navra Library and again Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Danita Bright, Raina Zelinski, and Nick Heard present a Night of Poetry, Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Marti Dumas, author of “Charmed Life,” Brittany Williams, author of “That Self Same Metal,” and Farrah Rochon, author of “Almost There,” discuss and sign their YA books, Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Mark Guarino appears in conversation with Sue Strachan and signs “Country and Midwestern: Chicago in the History of Country Music and the Folk Revival,” Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.