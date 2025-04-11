The Reading Life: Jim Davis

Susan Larson talks with Jim Davis, executive director of the Louisiana Book Festival and the Center for the Book at the State library of Louisiana.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

The New Orleans Poetry Festival continues this weekend. The Saturday night featured poets are Ariana Reines and Tongo Eisen-Martin at 7 p.m. at Café Istanbul. Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12, is the small press book fair, with readings, roundtables and workshops at the New Orleans Healing Center and the St. Roch Tavern. For information, visit nolapoetry.com.

Two local authors – Madeline Landry and Sharon LaCour - will be the featured speakers at the Saturday Writer’s Clinic for April 12, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Madeline Landry, author of “Every Living Thing," a novel ,and a memoir, “I Have the Right to Remain Silent, But Lack the Ability,” discusses “Perceptions in Writing” from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, followed by Sharon Lacour, author of “The Meeting of Air and Water,” discusses “Point of View” at 11 a.m. Free and open to the public.

Laura Numeroff, author of “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” signs her new book, “Max and Mama,” Saturday, April 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Octavia Books.

Photographer William Greiner appears in conversation with Abram Himelstein to discuss his book, “Neutral Ground: New Orleans, 1990-2005,” Sunday, April 13, at 4 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Catherine Campanella discusses “A Metairie Timeline,’ Monday, April 14, at 10 a.m. at the general meeting of the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library, at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.

Podcaster Nate DiMeo discusses and signs his short story collection “The Memory Palace: True Stories of the Past,” Wednesday, April 16, from 6-8 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Nicole Graev Lipson and Brooke Champagne appear in conversation to discuss Ms. Lipson’s memoir “Mothers and Other Fictional Characters: A Memoir in Essays,” Thursday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Morgan DeBaun, founder and CEO of Blavity, Inc. and AfroTech, discusses and signs “Rewrite Your Rules: The Journey to Success in Les Time with More Freedom,” Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Professor of Creative Writing and Criticism at Wesleyan University and New Yorker contributor Merve Emre presents the 35th Josephine Gessner Ferguson lecture, “Why We Should Feel Bad for Men: Reading a Room of One’s Own with Pierre Bourdieu,” Thursday, April 17, at 7 p.m. at the Stone Auditorium, Woldenburg Art Center, Tulane University.

