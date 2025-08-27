August 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the most devastating time in our lives— when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, the levees failed and life changed as we knew it. Many folks lost much in Katrina: lives, homes, family members who moved away.

But sometimes, it’s the little things we lost that trigger the most vivid memories of that time. Maybe it’s the photograph you took when you graduated high school, or maybe it’s a memento or piece of furniture your grandmother handed down to you. Or a book signed by your favorite author. Or a drawing done by your young child.

What Was Lost is a podcast collaboration between Verite News and WWNO and WRKF telling stories twenty years after Katrina, about some things that will never be replaced.