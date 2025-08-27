August 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the most devastating time in our lives— when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, the levees failed and life changed as we knew it. Many folks lost much in Katrina: lives, homes, family members who moved away.
But sometimes, it’s the little things we lost that trigger the most vivid memories of that time. Maybe it’s the photograph you took when you graduated high school, or maybe it’s a memento or piece of furniture your grandmother handed down to you. Or a book signed by your favorite author. Or a drawing done by your young child.
What Was Lost is a podcast collaboration between Verite News and WWNO and WRKF telling stories twenty years after Katrina, about some things that will never be replaced.
Hurricane Katrina took away many tangible things cars, possessions, houses..., you can replace those things, maybe not exactly but you can try. What about things you can't replace, like people? In this episode host Terry Baquet brings us stories of lost community and the little contributions people make in their communities that have large impacts. All of which were swept away by Katrina.What Was Lost, is a podcast from Verite News and WWNO and WRKF.
Thoughts of New Orleans evokes a rich musical history the city possesses, from jazz to zydeco. Our host Terry Baquet takes us through stories of opera scores, record collections, and the sounds you might take for granted like the ones in your neighborhood to highlight how Hurricane Katrina drowned out the sound of New Orleans for many.What Was Lost, is a podcast from Verite News and WWNO and WRKF.
This is What Was Lost, podcast from Verite News and WWNO and WRKF.Our first episode focuses on memories, our host Terry Baquet shares the inspiration for this series, his lost koi pond, and we'll hear stories of other lost personal items that held strong memories like diaries, a doll house and something abstract like a feeling of grief.