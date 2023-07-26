Hear from the candidates vying to be Louisiana’s next governor

For the past few months, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace has been joining us to interview the candidates in the 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial election. This includes five Republicans, one Democrat and one Independent. You can click on the audio files below to listen to each of these interviews.

Jeff Landry, Attorney General - R

Jeff Landry.mp3 Listen • 10:35

Sharon Hewitt, State Senator - R

Sharon Hewitt.mp3 Listen • 8:03

Shawn Wilson, former Secretary of Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development - D

Shawn Wilson.mp3 Listen • 9:42

Richard Nelson , Louisiana State Representative - R

Richard Nelson.mp3 Listen • 14:15

Hunter Lundy, lawyer - I

Hunter Lundy.mp3 Listen • 9:01

John Schroder , Louisiana State Treasurer - R

John Shroder.mp3 Listen • 11:09

Stephen Waguespack , former senior official in the Jindal administration - R