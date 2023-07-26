© 2023 WWNO
Hear from the candidates vying to be Louisiana’s next governor

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Stephanie Grace (The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate),
Alana Schreiber
Published July 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT
Tom Arthur
/

For the past few months, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace has been joining us to interview the candidates in the 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial election. This includes five Republicans, one Democrat and one Independent. You can click on the audio files below to listen to each of these interviews.

Jeff Landry, Attorney General - R

Jeff Landry.mp3

Sharon Hewitt, State Senator - R

backlight, inc
/
Sharon Hewitt.mp3

Shawn Wilson, former Secretary of Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development - D

Shawn Wilson.mp3

Richard Nelson, Louisiana State Representative - R

Richard Nelson.mp3

Hunter Lundy, lawyer - I

Hunter Lundy.mp3

John Schroder, Louisiana State Treasurer - R

John Shroder.mp3

Stephen Waguespack, former senior official in the Jindal administration - R

Stephen Waguespack.mp3

