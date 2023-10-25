Gov.-elect Landry to base transition operations in Lafayette; announces transition team

In his first press conference since winning the gubernatorial primary election outright, Republican governor-elect Jeff Landry announced the leaders of his transition team Wednesday at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Among the seven chairs of Landry’s transition team are former U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a Republican who represented Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District from 2015 through 2021, and Eddie Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman who ran against Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2019.

Other transition chairs include Lane Grigsby, Shane Guidry, Tim Hardy, Steve Orlando and Landry’s wife, Sharon Landry. Kyle Ruckert, who has served as the chief of staff in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, will be Landry’s transition director.

“The people that we have selected are not only great and proven leaders, but they are extremely dedicated to the state, to our families and to our children,” Landry said.

The transition team will be responsible for planning, carrying out and monitoring the changeover between administrations.

“They have worked in the oil and gas field, the construction field, the environmental field, education and healthcare,” he added. “Each of them possess strong attributes of leadership. And that’s why we’ve tasked them with helping us prepare this administration and the state for success.”

Landry made the announcement in a press conference at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he says his transition efforts will be headquartered.

Usually, gubernatorial transition teams are based in Baton Rouge. Landry said his decision to use Lafayette as the base for his transition reflects his desire to run things differently. And he said it’s a more accessible location for people across the state.

“I have said from Day One that this administration will make sure that every part of this state has a voice,” Landry said, “not just those that occupy the Capitol.”

Additionally, Landry thanked Gov. John Bel Edwards, saying he has been “extremely gracious” in ensuring a smooth transition of power.

During the press conference, Landry echoed campaign promises that crime, education and the economy remain his top priorities as he prepares to take office in a few months.

“Our goals, whether it be in the first quarter or throughout the four years, are going to be crime, education, and the economy,” he said. “We're not wavering off of those.”

Landry said he still plans to call a special session to address crime within his first month — or maybe even his first week — in office. He would not say specifically what legislation he would like to come out of such a special session. He said only that the goal would be to ensure there is “transparency and accountability” in the criminal justice system.

Landry takes office in January.