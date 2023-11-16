Election results: See who won in Louisiana's November runoffs
Election Day in Louisiana is here.
On Saturday, Nov. 18, Louisianans head to their polling places to vote on the remaining candidates in three statewide races and several local races — and choose whether to approve four constitutional amendments. As of Thursday, just under 270,000 of Louisiana's roughly 2.9 million registered voters had already cast their ballots through early voting — and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday.
This page will be updated to reflect the winners as results come in after the polls close.
Winners and approved constitutional amendments will be bolded and underlined.
Secretary of State
- Gwen Collins-Greenup — Democrat
- Nancy Landry — Republican
Attorney General
- Lindsey Cheek — Democrat
- Liz Murrill — Republican
Treasurer
- John Fleming — Republican
- Dustin Granger — Democrat
Constitutional Amendments
- Constitutional Amendment No. 1 — Provides relative to timing of gubernatorial action on a bill and related matters.
- Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — Repeals certain funds in the state treasury.
- Constitutional Amendment No. 3 — Provides for an ad valorem tax exemption for certain first responders.
- Constitutional Amendment No. 4 — Provides relative to the use of monies in the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund.
Local elections
In addition to the statewide races listed above, Louisianans will vote in a number of local elections.
The specific races vary by location — be sure to check your sample ballot at the Secretary of State’s voter portal — but many voters will see state representatives, sheriffs, school board members, clerks and other public officials on the ballot.
See all elections results at the secretary of state's voter portal.