Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry officially takes office, as GOP-dominated legislature elects new leaders

Monday marked a new era of conservative leadership in Louisiana, as Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, other statewide elected officials and a GOP-dominated legislature took office.

While Landry, previously the state's attorney general, was inaugurated Sunday evening, members of Louisiana's House and Senate took the oath of office Monday before unanimously electing new legislative leaders.

Sen. Cameron Henry, a second-term conservative from Metairie, was elected to Senate President — a decision that had been worked out months earlier in behind-the-scenes negotiations, The Advocate reported.

Democratic Sen. Jimmy Harris III described Henry as a "man of his word" and said that "at this time in Louisiana history" the Republican is the "best suited" to serve in the powerful leadership position.

Henry briefly addressed and thanked lawmakers, saying, "We're going to work harder, but we're also going to work a lot smarter."

The House elected GOP Rep. Phillip DeVillier, a third-term lawmaker from Acadiana, as their speaker. Also without opposition, legislators chose who to fill the second-ranked position for each chamber: Republican state Rep. Mike Johnson was elected House speaker pro tempore and Democratic state Sen. Regina Barrow as Senate president pro tempore.

The legislature is expected to have a busy first few months as Gov. Landry has vowed to call special sessions to redraw a congressional map and address violent crime. The 2024 Regular Legislative Session convenes March 11.

The GOP continues to hold a two-thirds supermajority in both Louisiana's House and Senate, giving them a pathway to set and pass Republican-drafted legislation. In addition, both of the state's U.S. senators are Republican, along with all but one of the six U.S. representatives.

While Louisiana is currently a reliably red state, up until 2011 Democrats held majorities in the Legislature. Landry's predecessor, John Bel Edwards, is a Democrat and served as governor for the past two terms. Edwards was the only Democrat governor in the Deep South for the past eight years and was was unable to seek reelection due to consecutive term limits.

Republicans now occupy all statewide elected positions in Louisiana.