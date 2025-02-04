Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans. He'll be the first sitting president to go

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is going to the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, the first sitting president to do so.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the president, said in a statement Tuesday that it has had staff on the ground for days preparing for his visit. Trump will watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Extensive planning and coordination have been in place to ensure the safety of all attendees, players, and staff," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. "Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting President of the United States will attend the event."

Fans attending the game can expect more information in the coming days about what to expect regarding security checkpoints, he said.

Trump also plans to sit for an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier as part of the network's preshow programming, which is set to be taped from Florida before the game. Presidents traditionally grant an interview to the network that’s broadcasting the football game, though both Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, were inconsistent about participating.

Trump, a New Yorker who now calls Florida home, has not indicated which team he's supporting.

On Tuesday at the White House, Trump declined to answer a question from a reporter predicting a winner of the game.

“I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner,” Trump said, appearing to refer to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Trump posted congratulations to the Chiefs after their AFC Championship win last month.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Trump said on his social media platform. “What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!”

___

AP writer Rebecca Santana contributed to this report.