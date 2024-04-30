Senate bill would make it a crime to possess abortion pills in Louisiana

Louisiana lawmakers have advanced a bill to add mifepristone and misoprostol — the two drugs used to induce an abortion — to the list of controlled substances in the state.

If passed, the bill would make it a crime to possess the medications if you don't have a valid prescription, or you are pregnant and intend to take them.

It would be illegal to order abortion pills online in advance of a pregnancy, something called “advance provision," which has become increasingly popular in states with abortion bans.

Louisiana’s current abortion ban makes it a crime to provide an abortion, including by giving someone abortion pills. This bill would also make it a crime to possess them.

Sen. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, worked with the state's leading right to life group to draft the bill's language, which creates penalties up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines for possession of mifepristone or misoprostol.

A pregnant women who “possesses mifepristone or misoprostol for her own consumption” would be exempt. The pills would still be available through a pharmacy with a “valid prescription.”

The changes passed out of the House Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday as amendments to Pressly’s bill that would create the crime of “coerced criminal abortion” — where someone knowingly gives abortion pills to a pregnant woman to cause or attempt to cause an abortion without her knowledge or consent.

Louisiana Right to Life executive director Ben Clapper declined to comment on the law. He said he didn’t know if any other state has made mifepristone and misoprostol controlled substances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.