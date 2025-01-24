© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana schools announce reopening plans after winter storm

Bird flu case confirmed in domestic cat in New Orleans

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Arielle Robinson (Verite News)
Published January 24, 2025 at 11:03 AM CST
Colorized transmission electron micrograph of Avian influenza A H5N1 viruses (seen in gold) grown in MDCK cells (seen in green).
Public Domain
/
Center for Disease Control
Colorized transmission electron micrograph of Avian influenza A H5N1 viruses (seen in gold) grown in MDCK cells (seen in green).

The state of Louisiana identified a case of a domestic cat with bird flu in New Orleans, according to a spokesperson from the city’s Health Department and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture database, the cat was collected on Jan. 7 and diagnosed with bird flu on Jan. 14.

The Louisiana Department of Health, which informed the city of the infection, referred Verite News to the agriculture and forestry department.

This is not the first case of bird flu in Louisiana. Along with previously reported infections of animals, a human case was recently reported in the state.

FILE -This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue). (CDC/NIAID via AP, File)
Public Health
Louisiana patient is the first US bird flu death, health officials say
The Associated Press
The first U.S. bird flu death has been reported in Louisiana.

Early this month, the state Health Department announced that a person in Louisiana died from the bird flu, also known as H5N1. The patient had been hospitalized since December. It was the first time a severe human case of H5N1 and a death from this variant of the disease was reported in the United States. State health officials said there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission in the case.

In its announcement at the time of the death, the LDH said that the person was over 65 and had underlying medical conditions. The person is believed to have contracted the infection after being exposed to a combination of backyard flocks and wild birds. The LDH also said that the current public health risk for the general public was low, but that people who work with birds, poultry or cows or have recreational exposure to them are at a higher risk of contracting the infection.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
Public Health bird fluLouisiana NewsLouisianaNew OrleansNew Orleans News#New Orleans#New Orleans
Arielle Robinson (Verite News)
See stories by Arielle Robinson (Verite News)

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info