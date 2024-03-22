Roy Wood Jr. is a comedian, actor, Emmy-nominated documentary producer and former correspondent on the Daily Show. In 2023, he headlined the White House Correspondents Dinner. He's also a native of Birmingham, Alabama and a big baseball fan – he even made it to Game 7 of the 2016 World Series to cheer for the Chicago Cubs. He also played high school baseball at Rickwood Field. Now he has the opportunity to tell this story of this legendary ballpark with a sense of familiarity, engagement and humor.