American Routes Shortcuts: New Orleans New Years

Nick Spitzer: The late pianist Ellis Marsalis was the patriarch of the Marsalis family with sons Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason all high end musicians. Ellis Marsalis, who over the years played everything from bebop to R&B, was a consummate modernist. In addition to many fine recordings and a life of concertizing, Ellis was the founding director of Jazz Studies at the University of New Orleans. On stage Ellis Marsalis was joined by Khari Allen Lee, saxophone; Delfeayo Marsalis, trombone; Ashlin Parker, trumpet; Gerald Watkins, drums; and Jason Stewart on bass. Here with a tune from his late friend, Alvin Batiste: ”Mozartin’” on American Routes.

(Ellis Marsalis Quintet plays)

NS: The Ellis Marsalis Quintet on stage at the New Orleans French Quarter Festival. Another native of our city is Bruce Daigrepont, a Cajun accordionist who plays weekly fais-do-do dances at local clubs. His roots are with his grandparents in Avoyelles Parish. His parents spoke French at home in New Orleans, keeping their country traditions alive in the big city. Here’s Bruce Daigrepont on stage.

(Bruce Daigrepont plays)

NS: Accordionist Bruce Daigrepont and band with some music for a happy New Year from all of us.

To hear the full program, tune in Saturdays at 5 and Sundays at 6 on WWNO, or listen at americanroutes.org.