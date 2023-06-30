American Routes Shortcuts: Musical Stars and Cultural stripes

Nick Spitzer: I was lucky enough to serve as artistic director for the concerts, sometimes stage and radio host. We’ll hear the Staple Singers, Cajun music from Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, but first, from New Orleans, it’s the Original Tuxedo Brass Band.

(Music: “Do What You Wanna” Bob French and the Original Tuxedo Brass Band

American Roots Fourth of July Concert in Washington DC 2000 Original Recording)

NS: These shows connected pluralism, cultural resilience and hope through music. Let’s go to the stage July 4th 1994.

NS: (from stage) Well I hear that accordion warming up over there. The fiddle seems to be in tune. I see the t’fer there with Nelda Balfa. She’s got it in her hand. She’s got her nice white dress on. And the rest of these renegades seem to be about ready to roll. Are you ready for Cajun music? On dit en la Louisiane ...peu’ laissez le bons temps roulez? Oh they don’t all speak French out here. Well, enough people will understand the music I think. Let’s make them welcome, Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys!

(Music: “Bayou Noir/Back of Town Two-Step” Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys

American Roots Fourth of July Concert in Washington DC 1994 Original Recording)

Mavis Staples: Hi, this is Mavis Staples. From New Orleans, it’s American Routes.

NS: (from stage): It was well about 82 years ago, a man was born down on the Mississippi Delta. He grew up to be a holy blues man. He moved up out of Mississippi back in the Depression times, and in the ‘40s started a family in Chicago. That family carried gospel music and a message around the country and around the world. In 1964 they were right here on the Mall with the Poor People’s March and MLK, and they are right here now in 1997 on an American Roots 4th of July. I want you to make them all welcome on public radio and all around here, the Staple Singers!

(Music: “I'll Take You There” The Staple Singers

American Roots Fourth of July Concert in Washington DC 1997 Original Recording)

