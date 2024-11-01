American Routes Shortcuts: Face the Music and Vote!

[music]

Nick Spitzer: We’ve got words and music to get you the polls, including Nina Simone, Willie Nelson, the Staple Singers, Los Lobos, the Roots, and now more of our National Anthem from Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra.

[music]

“Star Spangled Banner” Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Make American Great Again! (Troubadour Jass Records)

“Vote, Baby Vote Deee-lite

Infinity Within (Elektra)

“Vote 'Em Out” Willie Nelson

Vote 'Em Out Single (Sony)

NS: Willie Nelson with a song from a 2018 rally for candidate Beto O’Rourke who was running against Texas Senator Ted Cruz. And you can meditate now on Colin Allred taking on Ted Cruz. Face the music and vote, on American Routes!

[music]

“Be Careful How You Vote” Sunnyland Slim

Be Careful How You Vote (Airway Records)

