Arts & Culture
American Routes

American Routes Shortcuts: Face the Music and Vote!

Published November 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Vote poster
Globe Collection and Press at MICA

My fellow Americans, it’s time to face the music and vote. By mailbox, ballot box, pulling the lever or pressing a button on November 5th.

[music]

Nick Spitzer: We’ve got words and music to get you the polls, including Nina Simone, Willie Nelson, the Staple Singers, Los Lobos, the Roots, and now more of our National Anthem from Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra.

[music]

“Star Spangled Banner” Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
Make American Great Again! (Troubadour Jass Records)

“Vote, Baby Vote Deee-lite
Infinity Within (Elektra)

“Vote 'Em Out” Willie Nelson
Vote 'Em Out Single (Sony)

NS: Willie Nelson with a song from a 2018 rally for candidate Beto O’Rourke who was running against Texas Senator Ted Cruz. And you can meditate now on Colin Allred taking on Ted Cruz. Face the music and vote, on American Routes! 

[music]

“Be Careful How You Vote” Sunnyland Slim
Be Careful How You Vote (Airway Records)

To hear the full program, tune in Saturdays at 5 and Sundays at 6 on WWNO, or listen at americanroutes.org.

