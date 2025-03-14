American Routes Shortcuts: Compared to What?
This is American Routes, I'm Nick Spitzer. It’s no secret, here and worldwide, we’re in a time of turmoil, in government, political attacks, secrecy and war. We asked you, our listeners, to help pick music and musicians that deal with the troubles, and we added a few songs and singers that fit the mood as best we could. They include the Staple Singers, Allen Toussaint, Johnny Cash, Woody Guthrie, Toots and the Maytals, Son Volt, Carole King and John Coltrane.
***Content warning: This episode contains the word “Goddamn” at 1:29. It is not bleeped.”
NS: In 1969, jazz pianist and singer Les McCann, and tenor saxophonist Eddie Harris asked many of these questions, that we have now. So we’re just trying to make it real, and the big question remains: Compared to What? on American Routes.
“Compared to What” Les McCann, Eddie Harris
Compared to What, Warner Music Group
NS: Les McCann and Eddie Harris on the Gene McDaniels song "Compared to What?” Performed live at the 1969 Montreux Jazz Festival. Hard to match that. Listener Kathleen Walston Pagan from Gainesville, FL said she turns to New Orleanian Jon Batiste, “to keep my mind and spirit positive in the recent dark days.” Batiste’s video for this song, “Freedom,” showed him dancing to the music with children and adults, neighbors across the city. It received a Grammy in 2022, one of five he won that year. It’s “Freedom” on American Routes.
"Freedom" Jon Batiste
WE ARE, Verve
