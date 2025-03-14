American Routes Shortcuts: Compared to What?

NS: In 1969, jazz pianist and singer Les McCann, and tenor saxophonist Eddie Harris asked many of these questions, that we have now. So we’re just trying to make it real, and the big question remains: Compared to What? on American Routes.

“Compared to What” Les McCann, Eddie Harris

Compared to What, Warner Music Group

NS: Les McCann and Eddie Harris on the Gene McDaniels song "Compared to What?” Performed live at the 1969 Montreux Jazz Festival. Hard to match that. Listener Kathleen Walston Pagan from Gainesville, FL said she turns to New Orleanian Jon Batiste, “to keep my mind and spirit positive in the recent dark days.” Batiste’s video for this song, “Freedom,” showed him dancing to the music with children and adults, neighbors across the city. It received a Grammy in 2022, one of five he won that year. It’s “Freedom” on American Routes.

"Freedom" Jon Batiste

WE ARE, Verve

