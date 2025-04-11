American Routes Shortcuts: Carla Bley

Carla Bley: I wish I had been an ice skater or something with a little more class, you know, but the roller rink was one block away, and that's just what I fell into doing. And they had an organ player, a live organ player, and I got to, you know, skate freestyle and express myself like any 14-year-old loves to do.

[music]

Nick Spitzer: Where does music first come into your life?

CB: Oh, I guess I was born into a musical family. My father was a piano teacher, so it sort of came with the territory. So, I played just shortly after I could walk.

NS: And you, you played with your fingers, you're not talking about walking across the keyboard?

CB: No, I played with my fists. My first concert was on the black keys with my fists, “Three Blind Mice.”

[music]

NS: What is it that got you to leave California and move to the East Coast?

CB: Music of course. I mean, I think I did it a couple of times. First time I did it on my own because I just wanted to hear Miles Davis live. In fact, I've been to every state in the union in a car. You would have to wonder where you were gonna eat and then find a cheap motel to sleep in. It would really–sometimes sleep in the car or bathe in the river, you know, it's a very exciting thing, traveling. I still love it.

[music]

NS: I know you need to get to New York, but getting there sounds like it was a blast.

CB: It was. I went immediately to the Cafe Bohemia without even sleeping first and heard Miles Davis just like I had planned and was as thrilled as I thought I would be. Next day I got a job at Birdland as a cigarette girl with a tray around my neck selling cigarettes and got to hear everybody for a couple of years, and that was my education and, and I got paid for it.

NS: And did you sell a lot of cigarettes?

CB: No, every time someone asked for a pack, I would just say, "Wait 'til the tune is over."

[music]

CB: Then I moved from Birdland to the Jazz Gallery downtown where I worked in the cloakroom. So, that was not as good because I couldn't stand in front of the bandstand getting coats.

NS: What about that downtown scene in the Village? Mingus and your ex, Paul Bley, was in his band at one point.

CB: Yeah, I went there every night when Paul was in the band, and I just sat really close and listened. You know, I really do think that's the best way to learn music. You don't have to go to school, just listen to the music.

[music]

NS: Why is it, do you think you have become a writer of music, and an arranger, and somebody that leads these big bands? Was this a plan?

CB: No, I just can't think fast enough. I like to take a long time. If I'm playing a solo, I say, "Oh, I think maybe I'll play..." and then the chorus is over, and I really am not fast enough to be a good player. Slow thinker.

[music]

NS: How do you approach actually composing and writing something down? I mean, how do you actually start? I mean, is there a, you know, a pen and an ink well? A computer? How do you go about this?

CB: You know, it's a feather not a pen.

NS: A feather with a quill on it?

CB: Yeah.

NS: Uh-huh.

CB: No, it's pencil.

NS: A pencil.

CB: Pencil and paper. And then you always, you know, you have to put the paper on the piano, you get a pencil, and then you sit there, and then you put your hands on the piano, and sometimes you get an idea, but sometimes you just hear it in nature, like a bird will give you an idea. On the American album, it was traffic noises on that piece called "Fast Lane.” I was just trying to get honking horns and stuff. You don't have to get ideas; you can just rob the natural world of its ideas. And then of course you have to make something out of it.

