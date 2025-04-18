American Routes Shortcuts: The Winnsboro Easter Rock Ensemble

Hattie Addison: Going to church, my mother made us go, and we had to sit and watch them do the Rock. So after all of them mostly died out, the singers and all that, I decided to carry it on.

Nick Spitzer: How many people you got here today?

HA: I have 15.

NS: And they're the elders and the youth and everybody?

HA: Yeah, I'm the oldest now

NS: And we've got a table set up here, and you're going to be–tell us what we'll be doing

HA: We'll have twelve lamps, which represent the twelve tribes of Israel. We have twelve cakes which represent the twelve disciples. We have the punch. It represents the blood. The banner represents the cross.

NS: Well, can we get the group together and do some Easter Rocking?

HA: Yes, Sir, we ready.

“When the Saints Go Marching In” The Winnsboro Easter Rock Ensemble

American Routes Original Recording

“Oh David” The Winnsboro Easter Rock Ensemble

American Routes Original Recording

