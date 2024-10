On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like The Memory Hole, News from the Land of 4,000 Princes, News of Forever Chemicals, News of the Godly, News of Crypto-Winter, Trump Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of Food, News of the Atom, The Apologies of the Week, and News of A.I. Plus, you’ll also find out why Harry’s official endorsement for the presidential election has come to a grinding halt.