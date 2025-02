On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of Musk Love, News of Crypto-Winter, News of the Godly, News from the Land of 4,000 Princes, The Apologies of the Week, and News of A.I. He also considers why the latest administration is redrawing the boundaries of national monuments, why political strategies are considering “what the democrats got wrong,” and introduces a new segment, News of the New American Empire.