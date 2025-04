On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of Musk Love, News of Bees, News of the Warm, News of the Godly, Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of Microplastics, What theFrack?!, The Apologies of the Week, The Side Effects of the Week, and News of Crypto-Winter. He also shares a message from Linda McMahon, the United States Secretary of Education and considers the type of government we currently have.