On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of Musk Love, News of the Godly, News of Crypto-Winter, News of the Olympic Movement, News of A.I., Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of Microplastics, The Apologies of the Week, The Side Effects of the Week, and News of Smart World. He also pays tribute to Sly Stone and plays great music in honor of the summer solstice.